MOTORCYCLING: Fisher faces wait ahead of Oulton action

It is still uncertain whether Tom Fisher will be on the grid for the 10th round of the Superstock 1000 for the G&S Racing Kawasaki team at Oulton Park this weekend.

He hit a bump on the exit to Charlie’s at Cadwell Park last week and took a tumble.

Fisher was fine but the bike was badly damaged and needed a lot of attention and expensive replacement parts to get it back up to race spec.

It is looking unlikely the bike will be finished in time.

Team-mate Kevin Van Leuven was forced to miss the Cadwell race due to financial constraints but funding has now become available to run him for the remaining three rounds.

He is keen to get back on the bike and, on his second visit to the Cheshire track for the Wyberton-based team this year, he will have some data to help him secure a strong result.

Free practice is at 11.40am on Friday, followed by the first qualifying session at 4pm.

On Saturday final qualifying takes place at 11.10am and, instead of a race day warm-up, there will be an extra free practice on Saturday at 5.50pm.

Race day is Sunday and the Superstock 1000 riders will be on track for their 14-lap event at 2.20pm.