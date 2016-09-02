MOTORCYCLING: Fisher crashes at Cadwell

It was not a good weekend for the G&S Kawasaki team at Cadwell Park.

Kevin Van Leuven was unable to ride because of financial restraints while team-mate Tom Fisher was going well throughout free practice and qualifying and began his race in the Superstock 1000 class from a fifth-row grid position.

He soon closed down Phil Crowe and moved into 14th to hunt down the riders ahead, but he hit a bump at Charlie’s and crashed.

Although uninjured, the bike was severely damaged and it is looking unlikely that Fisher will make the grid at Oulton Park for the next round in just over a week.

He said: “I was quite happy in the first lap and chasing down the riders in front of me.

“I felt confident I could get up into the top 10 and was hoping for a top six or seven.

“But on lap three I hit a bump at Charlie’s and the next thing I knew I was sliding down the track on my face.

“I am fine but the bike is about totalled.

“The frame is split and we are going to have a struggle to get up and running in time for the next round as it’s only just over a week away.”

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “It is unfortunate that Kevin was not on the grid this weekend but he was struggling with finance and decided it was best to give this round a miss.

“However the finances have now become available for the team to be able to run him for the remainder of the season.

“Tom had been riding superbly all weekend but didn’t quite show his full potential during qualifying.

“He certainly had the pace to be in the top 10 in the race. It was just unfortunate he hit the bump at Charlie’s and crashed early on in the race.”