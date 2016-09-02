MOTORCYCLING: Clarke races to best-ever finish

The two draperRacing riders had conflicting bank holiday weekends at Cadwell Park.

Tommy Philp was unlucky to finish his first British Supersport race just outside the points.

Then, in the feature race, when in a strong 12th place, he fell – unhurt, but his race finishing early.

Team-mate Aaron Clarke, from Kirton, secured his best finish of the season in the Superstock 600 class to bring some well-earned championship points home to the team.

Clarke was going well throughout the weekend and qualified in seventh place, his best qualifying of the current campaign.

He got away to a good start from the head of the third row and moved straight into sixth on the first lap.

The pace was hot and he was soon overhauled by Scott Deroue and one lap later was relegated to eighth by Tom Oliver.

But Clarke never gave up and chased after the leaders, putting a four-second gap between himself and George Stanley.

On lap six he caught and passed Oliver and got his head down to try to catch Deroue, who was 1.2 seconds ahead.

He brought the gap down to less than a second but two riders further down the field crashed and this brought out the red flag on lap eight.

Because they had passed the two-thirds distance marker a result was declared and Clarke was awarded seventh place – his best-ever result in the series.