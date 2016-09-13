MOTORCYCLING: Birthday boy picks up championship point

Birthday boy Tom Fisher was rewarded with a point for his efforts in the 10th round of the Superstock 1000 Championship at Oulton Park on Sunday.

Fisher and Kevin Van Leuven recorded 15th and 17th position respectively for G&S Racing Kawasaki.

It was touch and go whether or not Fisher would be on the starting grid as his Kawasaki was badly damaged in the crash at Cadwell Park – leaving the team with a lot of work and expense to get it up and running.

Fisher qualified in 19th position and began his race from the seventh row, getting away to a good start by moving up to 16th on the first lap.

On lap five he passed Joe Burns to move into a point-scoring position of 15th which he held until lap 10 when Tom Tunstall made a move forward.

A crash involving two front-runners elevated him back into 15th place on the final lap and Fisher crossed the line in 15th to pick up a championship point.

Meanwhile, Van Leuven began his race from the sixth row and when two of the front riders crashed on the final lap, he was elevated to 17th and crossed the line just outside the points.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “We had a cracking weekend but Tom lost a session of track time because of an electrical problem which was a legacy from his Cadwell crash and it once again raised its head during the race which hampered his performance somewhat.

“But Tom is happy enough with his result as it was a struggle to get the bike up and running in time.

“Kevin out qualified Tom which was impressive but he was held up in the huge gaggle of riders and was pushing hard which resulted in a problem with arm pump.

“Kevin is disappointed with his result but to be honest it was his first time at the track in the dry and he put in a sterling performance.

“We were really pleased to be able to get Tom’s bike up and running after one of our sponsors stepped up to help.

“Unfortunately the electrical problem came back to haunt him during the race - we chased our tail all weekend trying to solve it but to no avail.

“We will strip the bike down this week and hope to find a solution. It was nice to welcome some new sponsors to the team and they came to the track to watch the racing.”

The next round is at Donington Park this weekend.

Free practice is on Friday at 11.50am followed by the first qualifying session at 3.25pm.

Final qualifying is on Saturday at 12.20pm. On Sunday there is a short warm-up at 9.15am ahead of the 16-lap race which takes place at 2.15pm.