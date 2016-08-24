MOTORCYCLING: Ben goes back to crash scene

Kirton rider Ben Wilson has returned to the Vauxhall International North West 200 circuit where he was injured during the 2016 event.

He discussed possible safety improvements to the circuit with event director, Mervyn Whyte MBE, along with Ryan Farquhar and Nico Mawhinney, who also crashed and were seriously injured.

“The surgeons have sorted my leg out now and I hope to get back on the bike as soon as I can,” Wilson said after suffering a broken femur.

“This is the first time back to where I crashed – the only thing is this time my leg is not hanging off!”

He is currently undergoing intensive treatment to grow the top of his femur until it reaches the bottom half of it. It is a painful experience but once it joins up the surgeons are confident the bones will knit together.

“It is great to see all three of these guys back on their feet and returning to the North West 200,” Whyte said.

“Ryan, Ben and Nico know better than anyone the dangers of road racing and we really value their support and advice as we strive to improve safety around the track.

“They still have some way to travel with their own recoveries and everyone at the North West wishes them well with that.”