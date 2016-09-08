MOTORCYCLING: Aaron aims to add more points

The draperRACING team of Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp moves on to Oulton Park for the next round of the British Supersport and Superstock 600 championships at the weekend where the two riders will be seeking more good results to add to their points tally.

Last time out they were at their local circuit of Cadwell Park where Clarke recorded his personal best result of seventh in the Stock 600 class and he will be looking to replicate that at Oulton this time around.

He has come on in leaps and bounds since switching manufacturers this year and the Yamaha seems to suit his riding style.

He has a good team around him and is producing some fast lap times, upping the pace in each race as the season progresses.

Clarke said: “I was so pleased with my results at Cadwell - it was great to be able to perform so well in front of my friends and family at my home circuit.

“I like Oulton Park as it is fast and flowing and I cannot wait to get out in free practice on Friday to get my weekend under way.”

Philp didn’t fare so well at Cadwell in the British Supersport Championship.

He just missed out on a points finish in the Sprint race and was looking good in the Feature race until he made a mistake and crashed while holding 13th place.

He explained: “We haven’t had that much track time all weekend as we had to change the engine and then messed around with the gears, suspension and forks to try to get some stability.

“In that second race the front kept washing out and then I got past Estment but was on the dirty part of the track and out braked myself!

“I just slid off onto the grass so no real harm done except that I didn’t get a finish.

“We have sorted the engine problems so roll on Oulton Park so we can get our hands on some more points.”

As usual the weekend will begin with free practice in the Superstock 600 class on Friday at 9am followed by first qualifying at 1.20pm.

Final qualifying is on Saturday at 10.35am and instead of the short warm-up on Sunday morning there will be a further free practice at 5.30pm.

Then there will be a long wait for Clarke to go to the grid for the start of the 12-lap race as it is not scheduled to take place until 5.25pm on Sunday.

The Supersport class gets under way on Friday at 9.35pm for free practice with a second session at 1.55pm.

Qualifying takes place on Saturday at 11.45am and results from this set the grid positions for the start of the 12-lap Sprint race at 4.45pm.

There is a short warm-up on Sunday at 12.28pm and the 15-lap Feature race is scheduled for 3.45pm.