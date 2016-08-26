MOTORCYCLING: Aaron aims for ‘home’ success

Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp travel the short journey to Cadwell Park for the next race on their championship calendar for draperRACING this weekend.

Clarke has taken advantage of a couple of track days at his local circuit prior to the weekend to get in some extra experience which should help him in his quest for a top result.

Last time out the 20-year-old rider from Kirton scored a 15th place at Brands Hatch and would have been further up the order if the race had not been red flagged.

He is now a regular points finisher in the Superstock 600 class and will be seeking a good result to pick up more points this weekend.

Philp scored points in two of his three races in the British Supersport class at Brands Hatch and will be hunting down two strong finishes at Cadwell this weekend to add to his points tally.

Last season he was competing in the British Supersport Evo class where he completed the season in a creditable 14th position and has now moved up to the main championship which is full of very experienced and fast riders.

But he is adapting well to the faster and more competitive racing and is also a regular points scorer.

Clarke is first out on track on Saturday for free practice at 9am followed by the first of two qualifying sessions at 4.40pm. Final qualifying is at noon on Sunday and there is a short morning warm-up on race day at 8.55am ahead of the 12-lap race at 11.15am.

Philp has two free practice sessions on Saturday at 9.40am and 2.20pm.

The qualifying session is at 11.20am on Sunday, results of this will set the starting grid for the short 12-lap sprint race at 5.20pm.

There is a short morning warm-up on Monday at 10.05am to make last-minute adjustments prior to the feature race which is run over 16 laps of the Wolds course at 4pm.