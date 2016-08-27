LINCS PREMIER DIVISION: Sri Lankan star puts Bourne to the sword, Deeping suffer a deluge

Sri Lankan international Prasanna Jayawardene cracked a terrific ton for Woodhall Spa against Bourne in the Lincs Premir Division today (August 27).

Jayawardene played 58 Test matches for his country and displayed his class with an innings of 124 as Woodhall piled up 279-9 in 48 overs.

Colin Cheer claimed 4-81 for Bourne against Woodhall Spa.

Sadly heavy rain then washed out the game before Bourne had a chance to bat. Colin Cheer bagged 4-81 for Bourne.

Market Deeping’s home game with Grantham lasted just 36 overs before the weather intervened. Ashley Fisher took 3-33 as Grantham finished on 128-5.

Deeping are fourth in the table with two matches to go. Bourne are sixth.

No matches in the division were completed today.

RESULTS

MARKET DEEPING v GRANTHAM abandoned

Grantham 128-5 (36 overs) (B. Powell 67no, A. Fisher 3-33).

WOODHALL SPA v BOURNE abandoned

Woodhall Spa 279-9 (48 overs) (P. Jawaradene 124, T. Dixon 42, C. Cheer 4-81, B. Collins 2-47, J. Berry 2-66).