KARTING: Abbi pulls clear in championship race

Gosberton’s Abbi Pulling leads the British Junior TKM Championship by four points with one round remaining at PFI circuit near Newark.

Going into round five of the Super One British Championship at Shenington in Oxfordshire and home track to her sponsor banzaievents.com, she was second and only five points in arrears.

Saturday’s wet weather saw third and 10th positions in the two heats and lost ground to the leader.

Sunday was dry and starting from seventh in the final, Pulling battled through to second at the flag.

Starting P2 for the grand final, she pushed away with English champion Joe Fowler – creating a huge gap over the rest of the field, eventually finishing in second and on his bumper.