GOLF: Seniors Open is success at Sutton Bridge

The Sutton Bridge Seniors Open, sponsored by Leesons Garage, was played in glorious weather on a superbly prepared course and proved a great success.

The golf was to a high standard and very competitive.

A bacon roll and a coffee for starters and a tasty post-match meal prepared by Maggs and her staff were much appreciated by all.

The presentation of the prizes by John Cooper, dealer principal of Leesons Garage, followed.

Seniors captain Barry Irwin, whose charity was supported, introduced the winners.

The overall winners after a countback, scoring 45 points, were Mervyn Williamson and Daryll Askew.

Runners-up were Sid Everitt and Gareth Jones.

Prizes were also awarded to third and fourth place and for nearest the pin on the par 3s –the winners being Roger Williamson and Steve Saffer.

The prize for the longest drive went to Ishak Ishmail.

The prize giving was followed by an auction, some of the items having been donated by Travis Perkins, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support for which £385 was raised.

This rounded off an excellent day enjoyed by all.

TYDD ST GILES

ANNUAL OPEN CHARITY DAY

120 golfers from around the region took part in a team fourball Stableford competition and raised £1,351 for East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Results: 1 Tony Stuart, Trevor Bevan, Mike Stevens & Stu Watson (Wensum Valley) 141 points, 2 Dave Thompson, Steve Thompson, Tim Boldero & Neil Williams (Middleton Hall) 136, 3 Russell Doy, Mike Parker, Dennis Savory & Brian Newby (Tydd St Giles) 127.

Nearest the pin – 4th hole Kevin Goude (Tydd St Giles),

8th hole Brian Newby (Tydd St Giles), 11th hole John Dodson (Newark), 16th hole Jim Holland (RAF Marham).

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE SCRATCH LEAGUE

Division Two: Tydd St Giles 2½ Greetham Valley 3½ – Clive Barber & Neil John lost 6&4, Lenk Gostic & Mark Whittaker lost 5&4, Rupert Barlow & Andy Jackson lost 5&3, Luke Rowell & Ady Rowell won 1 up, Ian Edrupt & James Horscroft won 1 up, Tim Hines & Adey Bills halved.

SENIORS STABLEFORD TROPHY

Division One – 1 Mick Vassall 40 points, 2 Ken Parker 37, 3 Noel Bratt 35.

Division Two – 1 Garry Brown 38 points, 2 Mike Parker 36, 3 Terry Sambridge 35.

Division Three – 1 Keith Horspole 34, 2 ocb Salvatore DiBella 31, 3 Tony Petch 31.

SPALDING

SENIORS

Spalding 4 Peterborough Milton 4 – Dennis Farnsworth & Lester Pybus won 2&1, Jim Dobson & Neil Knighton won 5&4, Albert Jacobs & Peter Bridge won 3&2, Alan Lambert & John Tilling won 3&2, John Camm & Rod Filby lost 1-down, Steve Leggett & Howard Greaves lost 4&2, Roger Davey & Paul Hooper-Roe lost 1-down, Ron Rolfe & John Cretney lost 2-down.

Seacroft 7½ Spalding ½ – Albert Jacobs & Malcolm Hole halved, John Camm & David Tasker lost, Mike Gould & Lester Pybus lost, Rod Filby & Steve Leggett lost, Neil Wilkinson & Jim Dobson lost, John Cretney & Brian Reynolds lost, Peter Gooderson & Rod Hunt lost, Bernard Herbert & Monty Brittain lost.

Spalding 8 Newark 2 – Mike Gould & Lester Pybus won 5&3, Ron Sudbury & Sid Chapman won 6&4, Dennis Farnsworth & Monty Brittain won 1-up, Ged Cox & Barrie Hutson won 3&2, Rod Hunt & Albert Jacobs won 1-up, Steve Leggett & John Beba won 5&3, Tony Holbrook & John Tilling won 1-up, Ron Rolfe & Rod Filby won 4&3, John Camm & Roger Davey lost 4&3, Bernard Herbert & Brendon D’Abreo lost 1-down.

Belton Park 5½ Spalding 2½ – Albert Jacobs & Howard Greaves won 3&1, Roger Davey & John Patton won 5&3, Jim Dobson & Monty Brittain halved, John Camm & Bernard Herbert lost 5&4, Lester Pybus & Stuart Fitzjohn lost 2&1, Tony Holbrook & John Tilling lost 2&1, Peter Bridge & Rod Filby lost 5&3, Mike Browning & Alan Pritchard lost 3&2.

GEDNEY HILL

Hubbard Mixed Pairs: 1 David Lord & Jenny Venters 48 points, 2 Rob Newns & Janet Davis 44, 3 Stan Cleaver & Lynn Exley 41.

MEN’S

Strawberry Cup: 1 Steve Coe 57nett, 2 Adam Britton 66, 3 ocb Chris Gilbert 68.

SENIORS

Away Day (Boston): 1 Neil Sargeant 40 points, 2 ocb Richard Senior 36, 3 Peter Orbine 36, 4 Don Hinshelwood 35.

Nearest the pins: hole 2 Don Hinshlewood, hole 5 Peter Orbine, hole 14 Greg Walsh. Best front 9: Carol Plume 17 points. Best back 9: Bill Smith 17. Hidden 4 holes: Bob Townsend 8 points.

LADIES

Shop Trophy: 1 Kim Markillie 79 nett, 2 Janet Davis 80, 3 Diane Moore 109.