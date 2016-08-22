GOLF: Climo claims honours on captain’s day

David Tasker hosted his captain’s day at Spalding and it was a resounding success with around 170 golfers on the course.

Scoring was good and 10 handicapper Gary Climo came out the winner with 41 Stableford points, followed closely by Dick Parker, Stuart Armstrong and Neil West one behind.

The annual Presidents Putter competition was won by former junior captain Calum Lewis with a nett 65, with Paul Funnell and Trev Horrocks one shot back plus Chris Ward and Richard Hare with 67.

Third-team captain Andy Rafferty’s open day was played by more than 100 golfers with 16-28 handicaps.

Spalding’s Rod Filby came out on top with 69 points for the 31-hole competition, beating Adrian Forrest and Monty Brittain with Mark Sanderson coming fourth.

The August medal was won by Cliff Harrison winning with a nett 67 on countback from Andy Elms with Dave Perrott and Paul Green a shot further back.

Spalding’s first team, captained by Andy Grimwood, left their early-season form behind and finished strongly to ensure they will play again next year in the first division of the South Lincs Scratch League.

A 5-1 win against leaders Sleaford was followed by a 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Stoke Rochford.

The relegation decider away to Burghley Park saw Spalding record a 5½-½ win.

There were wins for Andy Grimwood & Tom Ladbrook, Dan Hines & Lloyd Chatham, Hugo Kedzlie & Calum Lewis, Wayne Wallace & Harry Hunt and Keith Hearne & Mark Cooley with Liam Pucill and Mal Wray halving their match.

Spalding’s scratch golfers crowned off their season by winning the Elsham Trophy, beating Waltham Windmill in the semi and Carholme in the final.

Mark Mitchell, James Crampton, Andy Grimwood, Simon Richardson, Daniel Hines and Charles Lacey won by a 14-up margin.

Grimwood was joined by Tasker in the Commemoration Jug at Welwyn Garden City.

He was in 14th place overall after a three-over-par 73 in the morning but then came in with 70, including a hole in one on the 132-yard hole to finish sixth. His ace was only the second ever to be recorded at this event which has been running for 29 years.

Vice-captain Mike Crampton was at the helm for the mixed fixture against Toft and they secured a 4-2 win.

The winning pairs were Crampton & Hannah Thorold, Andy Thomas & Liz Holbrook, Tony Holbrook & Carol Thomas and David Barkway & Carole Holland.

Tasker took charge for the fixture at Milton as Spalding secured a 4-4 draw.

Winning pairs were Peter Bridge & Carol Thomas, Roy Blake & Sybil Thorpe and Sandy Watson & Anne Ellis. With Max Ellis & Liz Holbrook and Andy Thomas & Eileen Bridge halving their matches.

Ladies section

Friendly: Seacroft 3 Spalding 1 – Paula Brown & Hannah Thorold lost 2 down, Avril Norton & Olive Gooderson lost 4&3, Angela Roper & Anne Ellis lost 2&1, Lesley Williams & Margaret Barkway won 3&2.

Friendly: Boston 1 Spalding 3 – Paula Brown & Maureen Orwell lost 3&1, Theresa Starbuck & Jean White won 4&3, Anita Cross & Deborah Ellis won 7&5, Barbara Newcombe & Millie Thorold won 4&3.

Myrtle Glenny (Stableford competition): 1 Elaine Macleman 40 points, 2 Eileen Bridge 38, 3 Wendy Revill 36.

TYDD ST GILES

Men’s August Stableford

Division One: 1 Steven Thompson 36 points, 2 ocb Scott Williams 34, 3 ocb Andy Betts 34.

Division Two: 1 Vinney Day 37 points, 2 Gary Withers 36, 3 ocb Tom Ainsley 34.

Division Three: 1 ocb Steve Gray 38 points, 2 Derek Wroe 38, 3 Matthew Prudence 37.

Bob Johns Classic

1 Tony Kierman, Shaun Shales, Martin Kierman, & Jamie Kierman 142 points, 2 Trevor Hunt, Dave Morris, Toby North & Marin Pike 125.

Mens Sewell Salver & Ciuffini Shield round two

Division One: 1 Ian Millett 84-21=63, 2 Andy Sleath 81-10=71, 3 ocb Keith Jakings 84-12=72, 4 ocb Adey Bills 78-6=72.

Seniors Stableford Vouchers competition

Division One: 1 Dennis Savory 43 points, 2 Paul Burrell 42, 3 Ken Parker 40.

Division Two: 1 ocb Russell Doy 39 points, 2 Albert Haxell 39, 3 ocb John Ormiston 38.

Division Three: 1 Brian Gough 38 points, 2 Tony Petch 37, 3 ocb Malcolm Miller 36.

GEDNEY HILL

Professionals Open Competition: 1 Steve Coe 43 points, 2 Paul Hanson 42, 3 Rob Newns 39.

Seniors section

John Parson Shield: 1 Keith Lawrence 43 points, 2 Ralph Ragosa 40, 3 ocb Keith Cooper 37.

Ladies section

Challenge Shield: 1 Lynn Exley 34 points, 2 Maggie Bingham 31, 3 Christine Lord 30.