DRESSAGE: Holly crowned champion at national finals

Holly Taylor-Hart (14) from Long Sutton enjoyed more success in the UK Riders Junior National Finals at Arena UK Grantham after getting through the qualifiers and regional finals earlier this year.

Her horse is an eight-year-old Irish Sports Horse mare called Mia Slieve Diamondz (Millie for short) which she has owned for 21 months.

Holly Taylor-Hart

In her first test (Intro A) Holly was crowned champion with a score of 68.30%.

She came joint-sixth in her second test (Prelim 1) with a score of 65.78%

Millie is stabled at Bankside Equestrian Centre in Walpole St Andrew which is run by Holly’s instructor Marie and her sister Sarah Watson.

Holly competes in show jumping, dressage and cross country and is regularly in the ribbons.

She said: “I am very proud of how far I have come with Millie’s schooling.

“Our hard work is now paying off.”