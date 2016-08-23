CYCLING: Palmer picks up silver medal

Velo-One rider Neil Palmer secured second place in the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association 25-mile Time Trial Championships.

Held on the C25/2 course – starting and finishing at Frithville – a total of 75 riders competed for individual and team awards.

Palmer posted a time of 54mins 34secs while just outside of the medals was team-mate Antony Gough, finishing fourth overall in 55:35.

Joshua Wallis recorded a time of 1.01:08 after riding an extended course due to a wrong turning.

The combined times for the three riders provisionally places Velo-One second in the team award, 12 seconds behind winners Sleaford Wheelers.

The final LRRA event of the year is the 30-mile Time Trial Championships on September 4.

Meanwhile, Velo-One’s Adam Ellis returned to Rockingham Speedway for the NCRA Evening Circuit Series.

Competing in the British Cycling Category 2/3 Race, Ellis rode an aggressive race as part of a breakaway group before finishing 10th overall in a sprint finish.

