CYCLING: More awards for Velo-One

Velo-One’s Neil Palmer and Antony Gough finished the Lincolnshire Time Trial Championship in style.

They came first and third in the individual standings with times of 1hr 7min 28secs and 1hr 8mins 52secs in the 30-mile race on a new C30/2 course, taking in the A52/A15 at Osbournby, Quarrington and Donington.

In his first year on the testing scene, Velo-One’s Joshua Wallis was seventh with a time of 1hr 11mins 42secs, showing signs of the one to watch in 2017.

The combined times also earned the LRRA 30 Team Award, adding to Velo-One’s winning collection of the LRRA 10 and LRRA 50 – a great achievement in the team’s first year.

Meanwhile, Paul Hutchinson continued his road race season at the Velo99 Handicap Series round which was held at Rampton.

Starting within the scratch group, Hutchinson showed fine form – narrowly missing the groups ahead on the last lap, finishing comfortably within his own group.

Neil Palmer

Matt Flatline, a new edition to the Velo-One team, took part at the Le Petit Grand Prix Sportive in Lincoln, finishing the 109-mile route with a time of 5hr 42mins.

This month sees the start of the cyclo-cross season with Velo-One riders looking forward to the first round of the Lincolnshire League hosted by Sleaford Wheelers on Sunday, September 25.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #Tackle Type1

Antony Gough