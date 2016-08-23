CYCLING: McGivern takes top spot

Round 10, the penultimate event of Spalding Cycling Club’s 2016 10-mile Time Trial League, incorporated the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy race.

Awarded to the member who records a time closest to their season’s fastest time (SB), it recognises consistency rather than speed for those who qualify.

Kieran Buffham

One of the smallest fields to sign on and one of the windiest evenings of the year meant that this race and round 10 was going to be hard fought.

From a field of 10 club members and two guests, just eight qualified for the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy – a disappointing turnout but perhaps a sign that others were wanting to have fresh legs for the 10-mile Club Championship.

At the head of the field for the round 10 result Andy Bowser finished on 23:01 – two seconds quicker than the previous week on an arguably tougher night with a gusting head wind on the return leg.

Second place went to Ross McGivern who posted 24:35 while third-placed Mark Hills was 36 seconds slower than last week, crossing the line with 25:37.

Ross McGivern

The final classification for the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy saw a reversal of places one and two with McGivern on top spot just three seconds off his season’s best, over 1:30 faster than his 2015 ride time of 26:09.

Bowser’s time was eight seconds slower than his SB but 1:53 quicker than the 24:54 for sixth place recorded in 2015.

First lady for Round 10 and in the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy for the second year running, Sarah Bentley’s 28:32 was yet another strong ride 23 seconds quicker than in round nine.

Natasha Tooley, the only other lady competing, pushed hard to get close but was four seconds down with 28:36, this was 1:12 faster than her 2015 ride time in the Fishermans’ Arms Trophy.

A dead heat finish between Kieran Buffham and Chris Bettinson of 27:31 put them in fourth overall in the round 10 result.

For Buffham this was a personal best ride while defending Fisherman’s Arms Trophy champion Bettinson occupied fourth overall in that competition.

Of the other members who qualified to count in the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy results, Barry Drew completed the course in 29:36 and Derek Chamberlain stopped on 32 minutes.

Sam Bentley’s 28:42 marked a welcome return and may be an indication of a fine ride in the championship event.

Guests, though fewer in number than previous weeks, posted some great times with former club members Bryn and Gareth Richards of Bourne Wheelers posting 25:29 and 26:10.