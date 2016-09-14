CYCLING: Jack repeats debut glory to outclass rivals

Jack Bowser receives his award for first place in the under-8 boys omnium from former Tour De France rider Vin Denson.

Jack Bowser receives his award for first place in the under-8 boys omnium from former Tour De France rider Vin Denson.

0
Have your say

Spalding Cycling Club staged their own grass track event – fresh from the Mildenhall Festival.

Component:1.7577851.1473857709, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page