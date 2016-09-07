CYCLING: Bowser on top form to take Spalding’s 10-mile title

Spalding Cycling Club’s 2016 time trial season culminated with the 10-Mile Championships.

Another breezy and warm night awaited the 13 club members eligible for the trophy race and seven guests.

The season-long tussle between Andy Bowser, Ben Moore and Ross McGivern provided speculation about the likely top-three finish order before a pedal was turned.

As Bowser and Moore did not ride the 2015 Championship race, no previous result suggested a possible outcome but with Moore on five league event wins to Bowser’s four in 2016 it was clear that the race would be hard fought.

Despite more traffic than usual, the early starters benefitted with a couple of personal bests by Kimberley Fisher and Helen Wallis with 39:12 and 32.09 respectively, but in general the head wind slowed others.

Unluckily a knee injury slowed Nicole Flatters’ ride as she posted 35:34, quick enough to secure third lady in the league overall standings while under-16 Ed Gurney finished on 36:34 – only 14 seconds slower than his PB.

Topping and tailing his season, Paul Kendall made a welcome return, recording 35:25.

Just 24 seconds separated the other under-16s – Will Gurney and Tom Wright, both slower than in previous races but with creditable times of 29:39 and 29:53.

Gurney’s ride time in 2015 was 49 seconds quicker.

Posting her second fastest time for the distance this season, Sarah Bentley’s 28:36 confirmed her as second lady in the overall standings, repeating the result of 2015 when she recorded 28:33.

For Barry Drew, fifth place on the night with 28:32 earned him enough points to take 10th in the overall standings.

Echoing the 2015 results, Natasha Tooley bettered her finish time of 28:26 in 2015 by posting 28.00 – claiming first lady in the league overall standings again.

Frazer Wallis posted 25:40, believed to be a PB time and a great way to finish his first season with the club.

As the late starters finished it became apparent that the race would be tight and, when McGivern posted 24:25, 10 seconds faster than his Fisherman’s Arms Trophy winning time, the tension mounted As it turned out, though, under-16 Matt Ellis, riding as second claim member, took third spot on the podium with a PB ride of 23:46, pushing McGivern down to fourth – the same as 2015.

Chasing Ellis down to take second place overall, Moore stopped the clock on 23:04 – his second fastest time on the out and back course.

Top spot went to in-form Bowser, with a third win in succession on this course with times of 23:10, 23:03 and 23:01 he finally got inside 23 minutes by posting 22:42 to claim the title.

Velo-One’s Neil Palmer, Josh Wallis and Adam Ellis put in finish times of 21:40, 23:11, and 25:18 while the Bourne Wheelers pair of Gareth and Bryn Richards posted 25:42 and 26:27, separated by Fenland Road Club’s Paul Matthews 26:17.

Rockingham Forest’s Ian Aunger finished with 27:07.

Events continue with the Club Hill Climb Championship, ‘Dash down the Delph’, late season time trials, cyclo-cross, including the Three Peaks for some, as well as more leisure orientated cycling on the Saturday club runs and ladies-only rides.