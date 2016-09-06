CRICKET: Waiting game for Spalding in title race

With every South Lincolnshire & Border League game abandoned last weekend, two teams are still in the running for the Premier Division championship.

Spalding’s rained off game meant that they have now completed their programme while challengers Sleaford 2nd – 29 points behind – still have two games to play with a possible 40 points to be gained.

At the foot of the table, four teams could still be in danger with Billingborough 15 behind Woodhall Spa 2nd but with a game in hand.

Stamford are five points ahead of Woodhall with Grantham a further two points up.

The top of Division One remains tight with six points separating leaders Spalding 2nd and Freiston and both having one game to play.

Claypole have dominated Division Two, remaining undefeated with two games to go.

However, second place is far from decided with Boston 3rd just five points behind second-placed Graves Park.

Saturday sees the final of the League Cup when Baston take on Freiston at Bourne’s Abbey Lawn.

This is the first cup competition held by the league for several years and was restricted to teams in Division One and Two.

Dewhurst Trophies of Boston donated the new cup and there will be a trophy for the man of the match, to be selected by the umpires.

The final begins at 1pm and is 40 overs a side with a maximum of 10 overs per bowler. Spectators will be welcome.