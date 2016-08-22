CRICKET: Title showdown for Spalding

Spalding face a crucial game on Saturday at Premier Division title rivals Sleaford 2nd who were without a fixture last weekend.

Their lead was extended to 28 points with a win over Billingborough and victory this week could dent the hopes of Sleaford who have two games in hand.

Hafiz Majeed hit the day’s only century to help Spalding to 310-3 with Josh Newton (65), Warren Nel (54no) and Ben Smith (53no) offering support.

Majeed then went on to take three wickets as Billingborough were all out for 126.

The closest and highest scoring game of the day was at Stamford Town whose innings ended on 268-7 – Mark Andrew with 57 and Brett Bennett 60.

Bourne 2nd set off well, Jon Howard making 89 and sharing a second-wicket stand of 112 with Tom Bentley (61).

Market Deeping 2nd v Long Sutton

David Greenfield added 54 and on 239-7 the visitors were well placed.

But the return of Tim Juggins (5-47) to the attack signalled a collapse as the last three wickets fell for just nine runs.

Market Deeping 2nd are still in with a chance of honours following another high-scoring game at Outgang Road.

They made 248-9 before bowling Long Sutton out for 210 of which Barry Stanway made 59.

Just 13 points separate Spalding 2nd and Freiston who are locked in battle at the top of Division One after both scored convincing wins.

Simon Juckes’ unbeaten 70 saw Spalding to 228-7 before Heckington were bowled out for 98.

Vidit Matta turned in a man-of-the-match performance for Welby Cavaliers to move them into third above opponents Baston.

Matta hit 53 of Cavaliers’ 185 then took 5-18 as Baston were bowled out for 102.

Billingborough 2nd picked up valuable points, beating Timberland by 123 runs.

Claypole need 15 points from their final two games to be sure of the Division Two title following their win over Boston 3rd who are neck and neck with Graves Park in second place.

Two six-wicket hauls were the highlights of Graves Park’s win over Grantham 4th.

Craig Corby took 6-38 but Joe Gilbert replied with 6-28 to help bowl Grantham out for 68.

Belton Park 2nd scored a welcome win over Pinchbeck in the division’s other game.

PREMIER DIVISION

Boston 2nd 170 (Gilding 82), Woodhall Spa 2nd 174-0 (Sargeant 93no, Hughes 73no); Market Deeping 2nd 248-9, Long Sutton 210 (Stanway 59); Spalding 310-3 (Newton 65, Majeed 107, Nel 54no, Smith 54no), Billingborough 126; Stamford Town 268-7 (Andrew 57, Bennett 60), Bourne 2nd 248 (Howard 89, T Bentley 61, Greenfield 54, Juggins 5-47); Belton Park v Grantham 2nd – abandoned.

DIVISION ONE

Skegness 2nd 48, Freiston 49-4; Spalding 2nd 228-7 (S Juckes 70no), Heckington 98; Welby Cavaliers 185 (Matta 53, Hayes 50, Dyer 5-41), Baston 102 (Matta 5-18); Billingborough 2nd 271-7, Timberland 148; Moulton Harrox conceded to Grantham 3rd.

DIVISION TWO

Belton Park 2nd 186-5, Pinchbeck 100; Claypole 202-8, Boston 3rd 101 (Revill 5-16); Graves Park 246 (Corby 6-38), Grantham 4th 68 (J Gilbert 6-28); Burgh & District conceded to Long Sutton 2nd.