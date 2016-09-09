CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games (weather permitting!)
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon)
Bracebridge Heath v Grantham, Louth v Boston, Market Deeping v Bourne, Nettleham v Sleaford, Skegness v Lindum, Woodhall Spa v Grimsby.
SOUTH LINCS & BORDER LEAGUE
Cup final (1pm): Freiston L&L v Baston (at Bourne).
Premier Division (1pm): Billingborough v Market Deeping 2nd, Boston 2nd v Long Sutton, Grantham 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Stamford.
Division One (1pm): Grantham 3rd v Billingborough 2nd, Welby Cavaliers v Spalding 2nd.
Division Two (1pm): Burgh & District v Belton Park 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Claypole.
SUNDAY
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm)
Division One: Barnack v Ufford Park, Bourne v Peterborough, Nassington v Market Deeping, Oundle v Uppingham, Stamford v Wisbech.
Division Two: Grantham v Medbourne, Kings Keys v Uffington, Oakham v Castor & Ailsworth.
Division Three: Burghley Park v Werrington, Wisbech 2nd v Bretton.
Division Four: Kimbolton v Easton-On-The-Hill, Orton Park v Bourne 2nd, Ramsey v Nassington 2nd, Thrapston v Isham.
Division Five: Peterborough 2nd v Market Overton, Weldon 2nd v Uppingham 2nd.
Division Six: Hampton 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd, Newborough 2nd v Huntingdon & District, Uffington 2nd v Orton Park 2nd.
