CRICKET: This weekend’s fixtures

Your guide to all the games
SATURDAY
READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon)
Lindum v Grimsby, Louth v Bracebridge Heath, Market Deeping v Grantham, Nettleham v Boston, Skegness v Sleaford, Woodhall Spa v Bourne.
SOUTH LINCS & BORDER LEAGUE
Premier Division (1.30pm): Belton Park v Long Sutton (1pm), Boston 2nd v Billingborough, Bourne 2nd v Woodhall Spa 2nd, Grantham 2nd v Market Deeping 2nd, Sleaford 2nd v Spalding.
Division One (1pm): Freiston L&L v Baston, Grantham 3rd v Skegness 2nd, Heckington v Moulton Harrox, Spalding 2nd v Timberlands.
Division Two (1pm): Boston 3rd v Graves Park, Pinchbeck v Long Sutton 2nd.
SUNDAY
UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP (four days, 10.30am)
Final: Berkshire v Lincolnshire (at Wormsley).
RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm)
Division One: Bourne v Market Deeping, Oundle v Nassington, Stamford v Ufford Park, Uppingham v Barnack, Wisbech v Peterborough.
Division Two: March v Grantham, Medbourne v Newborough, Uffington v Kings Keys, Whittlesey v Ketton.
Division Three: East Carlton v Werrington.
Division Four: Easton-On-The-Hill v Thrapston, Hampton v Loddington & Mawsley, Isham v Bourne 2nd.
Division Five: Benefield v Sawtry, Market Deeping 2nd v Uppingham 2nd, Peterborough 2nd v Laxton Park, Weldon 2nd v Castor & Ailsworth 2nd.
Division Six: Newborough 2nd v Moulton Harrox 2nd, Orton Park 2nd v Spalding, Ufford Park 2nd v Uffington 2nd.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.