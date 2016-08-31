CRICKET: Spalding stay on top - round-up, results and fixtures

Game abandoned was the story of the South Lincolnshire & Border League weekend.

The big game between leaders Spalding and second-placed Sleaford 2nd ended with Spalding having scored 197-7 – Hafiz Maheed hitting 80 and Dan Milgate 57.

This gave the top team four points to Sleaford’s three and Spalding now have a 39-point advantage but with two games in hand, Sleaford are still in with a good chance of the title.

Elsewhere, Dan Reynolds made 62 and Matthew Law 69 in Belton Park’s 215-7 against Long Sutton.

Belton declared in the 36th over in the hope of completing the game but after six overs of the second innings, the wet weather intervened.

Freiston caught up three points on Spalding 2nd at the top of Division One, their game against Baston lasting 39 overs, sufficient time for both Richard Paul and Abdul Moeed to hit 63.

Only 15 overs were played at Spalding where the leaders were taking on Timberland.

Boston 3rd and Graves Park remain locked in battle for second place in Division Two while Pinchbeck had made 107-4 when the game against Long Sutton 2nd was brought to a close.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Belton Park 215-7 dec (Reynolds 62, M Law 69), Long Sutton 6-0; Woodhall Spa 2nd 93-6 v Bourne 2nd; Boston 2nd 124-3 v Billingborough; Grantham 2nd 114-8 v Market Deeping 2nd; Spalding 197-7 (Majeed 80, Milgate 57) v Sleaford 2nd.

DIVISION ONE

Freiston 166-2 (Paul 63, Moeed 63no) v Baston; Skegness 2nd 205-4 (Elsom 70, Nuttall 59) v Grantham 3rd; Timberland 53-0 v Spalding 2nd; Moulton Harrox conceded to Heckington.

DIVISION TWO

Boston 3rd 49-6 v Graves Park; Pinchbeck 107-4 v Long Sutton 2nd.

All abandoned

SATURDAY

READERS LINCOLNSHIRE ECB PREMIER LEAGUE (noon)

Boston v Market Deeping, Bourne v Nettleham, Grantham v Louth, Grimsby v Skegness, Lindum v Bracebridge Heath, Sleaford v Woodhall Spa.

SOUTH LINCOLNSHIRE & BORDER LEAGUE

Premier Division (1pm): Belton Park v Billingborough, Long Sutton v Grantham 2nd, Market Deeping 2nd v Boston 2nd, Spalding v Stamford, Woodhall Spa 2nd v Sleaford 2nd.

Division One (1pm): Baston v Spalding 2nd, Freiston L&L v Grantham 3rd, Moulton Harrox v Billingborough 2nd, Skegness 2nd v Heckington, Timberlands v Welby Cavaliers.

Division Two (1pm): Belton Park 2nd v Boston 3rd, Grantham 4th v Pinchbeck, Graves Park v Long Sutton 2nd, Spalding 3rd v Burgh & District.

SUNDAY

RUTLAND LEAGUE (1pm)

Division One: Nassington v Bourne, Peterborough v Oundle, Stamford v Barnack, Ufford Park v Market Deeping, Uppingham v Wisbech.

Division Two: Grantham v Castor & Ailsworth, Ketton v Kings Keys, March v Uffington.

Division Three: Long Sutton v East Carlton, Wisbech 2nd v S&L Corby.

Division Four: Hampton v Thrapston, Isham v Ramsey, Kimbolton v Orton Park, Loddington & Mawsley v Nassington 2nd.

Division Five: Castor & Ailsworth 2nd v Benefield, Laxton Park v Sawtry, Market Deeping 2nd v Alconbury.

Division Six: Newborough 2nd v Long Sutton 2nd, Orton Park 2nd v Ufford Park 2nd, Whittlesey 2nd v Huntingdon & District.