CRICKET: England captain gives masterclass at Spalding

The annual president’s day at Spalding Town featured England captain Heather Knight.
Aged just 25, she has been a regular in the England ladies team for a number of years.
In her first one-day international as England captain, she scored 50 not out and took 5-26 – a format in which she has excelled, averaging 33 with the bat and a miserly 21 with the ball.
Knight had a ‘masterclass’ training session with the Spalding ladies team.
Also on Sunday there were multiple matches, children’s entertainment and coaching sessions plus the 200 Club prize draw and a raffle.
The day ended with the academy awards presentation.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.