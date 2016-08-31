CRICKET: England captain gives masterclass at Spalding

Heather Knight with the Spalding ladies team

The annual president’s day at Spalding Town featured England captain Heather Knight.

Aged just 25, she has been a regular in the England ladies team for a number of years.

In her first one-day international as England captain, she scored 50 not out and took 5-26 – a format in which she has excelled, averaging 33 with the bat and a miserly 21 with the ball.

Knight had a ‘masterclass’ training session with the Spalding ladies team.

Also on Sunday there were multiple matches, children’s entertainment and coaching sessions plus the 200 Club prize draw and a raffle.

The day ended with the academy awards presentation.

Eyes on the ball

England captain Heather Knight

Catch it!

Presidents Cup match between Spalding (batting) and Winchmore Hill

Practice for the under-9s

