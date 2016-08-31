CRICKET: England captain gives masterclass at Spalding

The annual president’s day at Spalding Town featured England captain Heather Knight.

Aged just 25, she has been a regular in the England ladies team for a number of years.

In her first one-day international as England captain, she scored 50 not out and took 5-26 – a format in which she has excelled, averaging 33 with the bat and a miserly 21 with the ball.

Knight had a ‘masterclass’ training session with the Spalding ladies team.

Also on Sunday there were multiple matches, children’s entertainment and coaching sessions plus the 200 Club prize draw and a raffle.

The day ended with the academy awards presentation.

Eyes on the ball

England captain Heather Knight

Catch it!

Presidents Cup match between Spalding (batting) and Winchmore Hill