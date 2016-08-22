CRICKET: Berry bowls Bourne to victory

Jack Berry was the star turn for Bourne on Saturday as they beat Skegness at Abbey Lawn.

The all-rounder shone with the ball and finished with figures of 6-45 off 15 overs as the visitors were skittled for just 95 in 30.4 overs.

Berry also opened the Bourne innings and managed just 10.

But his heroics with the ball had paved the way for victory as Carl Wilson (40no) and captain Pete Morgan (39) completed the job.

They steered Bourne to 99-4 off just 12.4 overs for a quick six-wicket win.

Keaton Critchell almost joined the day’s century makers with 94 at Louth whose innings closed on 226-9 at home to Market Deeping.

Bourne celebrate a wicket

Tom Corden, who had earlier hit an unbeaten 31, then took five Deeping wickets as the visitors finished on 191-9 with Patrick Harrington hitting 49.

Results: Skegness 95 (Berry 6-45), Bourne 99-4; Woodhall Spa 223-9 (J Timby 60, Luffman 52), Boston 216-5 (Cheer 113no); Grantham 253-3 dec (42 overs) (Freeman 55, Carnelley 115no), Nettleham 225-5 (Bridgens 60); Sleaford 247-6 (Pienaar 122no), Lindum 208-9 (Thomas 89); Louth 226-9 (Critchell 94), Market Deeping 191-9 (Corden 5-76); Bracebridge Heath 282-5 dec (47 overs) (Spence 78no, Stubbs 51), Grimsby Town 187-8 (Crossley 68).