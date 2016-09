Three Ayscoughfee bowlers have won the national two wood triples title for the second time in three years.

Paul Caress, Chris Warboys and Ashley Caress also won this title in 2014.

This is the first time that three bowlers from Lincoln-shire have won the title twice.

In the national finals at Skegness, they beat North Essex (29-7), Suffolk (18-17), Humberside (23-16) and Nottinghamshire (21-13).