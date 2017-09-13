TRAMPOLINING: Meet the high fliers

Abbey High Fliers Trampoline Club are looking for success after moving into a new base at Spalding Grammar School.

Having started in Crowland, they have switched from the Castle Sports Complex and Spalding Academy to find extra space with plans for a fourth trampoline.

Ellie-Jo Wilson

Abbey High Fliers – who also meet at Bourne Leisure Centre – celebrated the move with medals at the Hans Christian Andersen City Games in Odense, Denmark.

After the summer break, they are back in action with six sessions in Spalding each week.

Jessica Ringsell (12) and Lincoln Imps’ Clara Dunbavin won gold in the synchronised under-15 national league elite competition at Birmingham.

Around 900 people took part in the largest event ever held in the UK.

Alice Banks

Jessica was 10th in the individual event and she will be heading to the national finals at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

Alice Banks (age group 17-18) and Lexi-Marie Kersley (11-12) are also on course to qualify for December’s finals.

Georgia Kennedy (13-14) is competing in her first year in the national league.

The club also takes part in county and regional events at least once a month.

Abbey High Fliers Trampoline Club

For more information, email abbeyhighfliers@btinternet.com