TENNIS: Noah earns call-up to county’s junior squad

Spalding Town Tennis Club’s first open day of the year attracted new players.

Unfortunately, the weather on Saturday wasn’t very nice, which meant a smaller turnout than hoped.

One of the coaching sessions last weekend

But there is another open day on July 23.

Spalding have multiple teams in various leagues.

This week, Spalding B clashed with the C team.

After some close individual games, Spalding C came out on top by winning 8-1 overall.

Spalding Town Tennis Club, Holyrood Walk - open day with free coaching for 9-16 year olds Back Abbie Lees, Glenn Perkins, Joe Gill, David Dorey, Simon Bentley, front Grace Booth, William Taylor

Spalding C team pairs were Mike Stitch and Nigel Daniels, John Constable and Dominic Layton Hannam, David Baldwin and Stuart Nicholson.

Spalding A came out 5-4 winners against Deeping D.

Spalding A team pairs were Martin Perkins and Jack Howard, John Farrow and Julian Warwick, James Bowser and David Dorey.

Spalding mixed doubles played their first Peterborough and Hunts League match.

In a closely-contested game lasting three hours, Spalding lost six sets to two against Wisbech A in cold and windy conditions.

Peter and Hilda Hastings halved against both opposing pairs – 6-7 and 6-4 against the first pair and 6-4, 5-7 against the second pair.

Stuart Nicholson and Helen Bellamy lost 5-7, 4-6 and 5-7, 2-6.

Meanwhile, Spalding junior Noah Freeman has been selected for the county 10 and under boys squad.

He has progressed to this level after winning several tournaments throughout Lincolnshire and the Midlands.

Noah is coached by Glenn Perkins at Spalding. He is also a talented footballer and attends Peterborough United’s junior coaching programme.

If anyone is interested in joining or getting lessons, contact the club at info@spaldingtennis.co.uk or call Glenn Perkins on 07903 001510.