TAE KWON-DO: Trophy time at British Championships

Spalding instructor Carl Grimes collected a trophy at the TAGB British Championships.

He finished third in the executive men’s black belt sparring competition.

A total of 30 fighting areas ran throughout the day with 1,500 competitors and more than 300 officials in the biggest competition of the year.

More than 120 people attended from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do.

Competitors took part in pattern, sparring, destruction, team sparring and team pattern events during the day at Birmingham.

The Mark Farnham Schools returned with 28 awards.

Farnham said: “To win any award at this event is a very serious achievement so we are very proud to have won these awards throughout our 15 schools.

“A very well done to all the students who achieved these awards. A big thank you to all the officials and spectators who took the journey to support us.”

Anyone interested in learning a martial art should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk