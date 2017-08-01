TAE KWON-DO: Students up to the grade

Students from Spalding and Long Sutton passed colour belt grading examinations at The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do.
A total of 135 students attended four sessions with Master Brian Towndrow 8th Dan.
Students received their grades and belts at presentations held at their own school during the next week.
Long Sutton: 6th Kup – Charlotte Lake; 8th Kup – Leanne Frith-Anderson; 9th Kup – Tabitha Cook, Kiera McCabe, Theo McCabe.
Spalding: 7th Kup – Darren Hind, Kacper Pawlik; 8th Kup – Alexander Brooke, Raiens Buzinskis; 9th Kup – Eleanor Cranke, Jan Witek.
Anyone interested in learning martial arts and tae kwon-do should call Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or 01553 841880 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk
