TAE KWON-DO: Students make the grade at 100% rate

Students from Long Sutton and Spalding passed colour belt grading examinations at The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do.

Four times a year, gradings are conducted by 8th Dan Masters from around the country who each have more than 40 years’ experience.

Long Sutton

To take part, a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and be up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.

Students all start at white belt and work though yellow, green, blue and red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their black belts which they take at Bristol in front of a panel of 8th Dan Examiners and a 9th Dan Grandmaster. To get to this stage will usually take four years.

The Mark Farnham Schools have their gradings in King’s Lynn, starting with a one-hour training session.

This month’s gradings saw 115 students – including two black belt juniors taking star gradings which are levels of competence within the 1st Dan black belt grade.

They achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with good grades.

To learn a martial art and for more information, call Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or 01553 841880 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk

LONG SUTTON

7th Kup: Leanne Frith-Anderson.

8th Kup: Tabitha Cook, Kiera McCabe, Theo McCabe.

9th Kup: Kasey Peace.

SPALDING

6th Kup: Darren Hind.

7th Kup: Alexander Brooke, Raiens Buzinskis.

8th Kup: Eleanor Cranke.

9th Kup: Harry Cranke, Rimants Elceris, Jack Harrison, Oscar Harrison, Marco Martino.