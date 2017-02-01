TAE KWON-DO: Perfect pass rate for students

Students from Spalding and Long Sutton achieved a 100 per cent pass rate at Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do’s gradings.

They received their grades and belts at presentations held at their own school.

Long Suttons gradings went to Oliver Mann (7th Kup), Charlotte Lake and Sophie-Ann Wilkinson (8th Kup) and Mikey Peace (9th Kup).

The gradings were held at King’s Lynn with a total of 144 students from the age of four.

All passed with good grades in front of Master Paul Donnelly (8th Dan).

Anyone interested in learning martial arts can contact Mark Farnham on 07771 644460 or 01553 841880 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk for more information.