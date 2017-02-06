TAE KWON-DO: Double delight for George

Long Sutton’s George Lake won two medals at the TAGB Midlands Championships.

He claimed gold in the boys blue belt team sparring and silver in the sparring.

This event was held at Kettering Sports Village with 15 fighting areas and more than 800 competitors.

The Mark Farnham Schools had 51 competitors and more than 40 spectators.

These students took part in pattern, sparring and team sparring events and also for the black belts destruction.

The schools landed a very respectable total of 33 awards at the championships.

Farnham said: “A very well done to all those students who picked up medals and to those students which were not awarded, keep working towards your goal.”

The Mark Farnham Schools now look forward to the English Championships in March at Worchester where they have in excess of 1,500 competitors.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk