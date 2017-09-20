TAE KWON-DO: Charlotte claims bronze medal

Long Sutton’s Charlotte Lake finished third in the TAGB South East Championships.

She got bronze in the girls green belt patterns event.

A total of 29 students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do took part in this tournament at the Surrey Sports Park, Guildford with pattern, sparring, destruction and team sparring events. They won 33 medals with 11 first places.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should call Mark on 07771 644460 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk