TAE KWON-DO: Charlotte adds two medals to her collection

Long Sutton’s Charlotte Lake brought back two bronze medals from the TAGB Welsh Championships.

She was third in the girls yellow belt sparring and team sparring competitions at Cardiff University.

A total of 27 fighting areas ran throughout the day with more than 1,000 competitors and 200 officials.

Lake was one of the 23 students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do taking part in the tournament, winning a total of 19 medals with pattern, sparring, destruction and team sparring events during the day.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or visit www.mftkd.co.uk