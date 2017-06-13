SWIMMING: Six of the best for Deepings

Six members of Deepings Swimming Club are heading to this summer’s national championships.

The team will be competing across 13 events next month at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Isabel Spinley, Bailie Harrison and Tom Adams will be racing at the British Summer Championships on July 25-30 as the country’s fastest 24 swimmers in each age group and event will go head-to-head in the pool.

Spinley will represent the club in the 50m, 100m, and 200m butterfly; Harrison competes in the 50m butterfly; and Adams is swimming in both the 50m and 100m butterfly.

Spinley (400m individual medley), Harrison (100m butterfly) and Adams (200m butterfly) will be joined by Louis Metsalaar (50m and 100m breaststroke), Ben Beedall (200m butterfly) and Chloe Jones (800m freestyle) at the Swim England National Summer Meet in Sheffield a week later where the next ranked swimmers at English-affiliated clubs compete.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for a club the size of Deepings to get so many swimmers through to nationals.

“We have some exciting medals prospects and we’ll be working hard over the next few weeks to help the swimmers to fulfil their potential.”