SWIMMING: Masters medals for Mandy and Jackie

Have your say

South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club members Mandy Houghton and Jackie Briggs both brought home medals from the Lincs County Masters at Louth.

They swam extremely well in their respective age groups with Houghton winning gold in the 100m IM plus silvers in the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

Briggs won silver in the 100m freestyle and bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Both ladies also qualified for the National Masters.

South Lincs’ masters squad trains on Monday and Wednesday mornings at Spalding.

If anyone is interested in finding out more about this or the youth squads, contact head coach Callum Lawson on membership@slcsc.co.uk