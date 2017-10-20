SWIMMING: ‘Great honour’ for Deepings

Have your say

Five members of Deepings represented Lincolnshire at the ASA National County Team Championships.

Senior squad members Tom Adams, Tom Neal, Louis Metselaar, Isabel Spinley and Holly Leggott competed in three individual races and three relays at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Lincolnshire finished ninth of 17 teams in League 2 after fine performances from the Deepings swimmers.

Spinley, who was named girls’ county team captain, won the 16/17yrs 100m butterfly – narrowly missing her personal best time despite being in heavy endurance training.

Adams came fifth in the boys 14/15yrs 100m butterfly and Metselaar was sixth in the boys 14/15yrs 100m breaststroke.

They joined forces to swim their strokes as part of the 200m medley team, helping Lincolnshire to third place.

Also competing in their respective team medleys were Neal and Leggott.

Neal took the backstroke leg in the boys 16/17yrs 200m race as the team finished 13th while Leggott anchored the girls 14/15yrs 200m team, bringing them home in 11th.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Alex Sadler also received a call-up – representing Lincolnshire at the Beds Junior Inter-County competition at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

He came third in the boys 10yrs 50m freestyle and helped the mixed 200m freestyle relay team to sixth. Lincolnshire finished seventh.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “I’m delighted we had so many members of the squad selected to represent Lincolnshire this year.

“It’s a great honour and the swimmers all did themselves credit.

“It should set them up for another outstanding season as we build towards the winter nationals.”