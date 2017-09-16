SWIMMING: ‘Everyone should be proud’

Deepings had a fantastic result in the final round of the Junior Fenland League, winning against strong competition at Peterborough.

The squad won 13 of the 45 races, taking overall victory by four points.

Deepings go into the B final in October as the highest ranked team after the five regional rounds, having topped the table in the last two galas.

Leading the way with two wins was Zack Treharne.

Swimming in a higher age group (13/u male), he touched first in the 50m backstroke and the 4x25m individual medley.

He also took two second places in the 50m breaststroke in the 12/u and 13/u categories.

Matching his achievements with double victories were Louis Sanderson (50m freestyle and 50m backstroke 9yrs male), Jacob Briers (50m breaststroke and 25m butterfly 9yrs male), Freya Smith (50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly 13/u female) and Emma Dennis (50m breaststroke and 25m butterfly 9yrs female).

Maximum points went to Molly Briers in the 50m butterfly 11/u female, Sian Morgan-Plowright in the 50m freestyle 13/u female and the 8x25m mixed relay team of Emerys Connelly, Raymond Sheridan, Lukey Harriss, Owen Sadler, Lilly Tappern, Lara Treharne, Robyn Gerrard and Morgan-Plowright.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “What a great result by our young team – everyone should be proud of the way they swam.

“We had a tough start to this year’s Junior Fenland League but our swimmers have come back strongly to win the last two rounds and will now take that confidence into the B final.”

Result: Deepings 160, City of Peterborough B 156, First Strokes 141, Huntington 121, Bottisham 84.