SWIMMING: Eight medals for Deepings at regional championships

Deepings enjoyed a highly successful East Midlands Regional Championships with a squad of 13 swimmers reaching 26 age-group finals and winning eight medals.

All the medals came in butterfly events with one gold, four silver and three bronze while the team also produced eight club records and one county long course record among 55 personal bests.

Isabel Spinley, who has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Junior Championships this summer, was once again in outstanding form in the butterfly – winning gold in the girls 17/over 100m and silver in the 200m.

She also made the 400m individual medley final, finishing just outside the medals in fifth, and narrowly missed the 100m freestyle final – despite setting a new club record.

Deepings’ most successful event over the championship was the boys 200m butterfly with three swimmers making the 15 years final.

Ben Beedall took a silver medal, edging out team-mate Tom Adams who finished with bronze, while Kallum Penman was close behind in seventh.

Adams had a demanding weekend, competing in nine events and making the finals in seven.

In addition to his 200m butterfly bronze, he also won silver in the 50m butterfly with a new Lincolnshire county long course record and took a second bronze in the 100m butterfly.

Adams also made the final of the 50m and 200m freestyle, the 200m IM and the 50m breaststroke over the three days of racing.

Fourteen-year-old Bethany Eagle-Brown was the club’s youngest medallist at the championships by winning silver in the final of the 100m butterfly.

She also made the final of the 50m fly and 50m freestyle, while in the 100m freestyle final she was touched into fourth place despite a new club record.

Emily McCann highlighted the club’s supremacy in the butterfly by winning bronze in the 50m event.

She also made the final of the 100m butterfly and was touched into fourth place in a new personal best.

McCann also swam well in the 50m freestyle – gaining a new long course personal best.

Deepings’ strength in depth was highlighted by 14-year-old Holly Leggott who showed impressive form in the freestyle and backstroke.

She swam a brilliant time in both the heats and the final of the 50m freestyle, breaking her club record twice in finishing seventh. Her time of 28.38s missed the county long course record by just 0.01.

Leggott also just missed the 50m backstroke county record by 0.1, coming ninth in the final, while the sprint specialist showed her ability in the longer events, making the final of the 200m backstroke.

Freestyle specialist Chloe Jones made the finals of the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle, as well as the 200m backstroke.

Her best performance came in the 800m freestyle where she swam strongly to finish fourth.

Louis Metselaar competed in six events, making finals in three.

He just missed the podium in the 50m breaststroke in a new club record while he also finished seventh in the 100m breaststroke and ninth in the freestyle finals.

Jake Jungmann enjoyed a strong championships, competing in eight events and making the final of the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Completing the event were Tom Neal (100m backstroke), Berri Harrison (100m and 200m breaststroke) and Alexandra Cooper (100m, 200m, 400m freestyle) with Harrison and Cooper both setting new personal bests.

Deepings head coach Lynn Chapman said: “Our swimmers had an excellent East Midlands Championships with a number of outstanding performances.

“Several of the squad will now be preparing for the British summer nationals while we showed that we have strength in depth with Bethany Eagle-Brown, Holly Leggott and Jake Jungmann all producing high quality swims. The future of the club looks bright!”