SWIMMING: ‘Amazing feeling’ for Chloe to claim medal

Former Spalding High School student Chloe Hannam won a bronze medal at the British Summer Championships on her return from injury.

She had an operation on her shoulder last October so couldn’t train for a few months and had a year out of competition until she returned to the UK in May from the University of Arkansas, USA.

But her performance showed that she is on her way back to achieving times that she held before her injury.

Hannam was fourth in the 200m backstoke, fifth in the 400m individual medley final, seventh in the 200m individual medley and 11th in the 100m backstroke heat.

Hannam also swam three relays for City of Peterborough – finishing fifth in the 4x200m freestyle, seventh in the 4x100m freestyle and third in the 4x100m medley.

She said: “Having not competed in a year due to the shoulder surgery 10 months ago, I was eager to get back into the competition pool to race.

“I wasn’t really expecting any big results because of this. But I was really happy with the times I produced as they were all very near or on par with my personal bests.

“It was such an amazing feeling helping to win the bronze medal for my medley relay team on the final day, especially as I did the butterfly leg in a personal best, which is all shoulder-reliant!

“I’m excited for the year ahead in Arkansas and to get back into the grind of training, injury free.”