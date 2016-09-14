Search

SNOOKER: Brothers win Anita’s memorial league

Players at the Anita Woodberry Memorial Summer League presentation night with her parents Sheila and Michael. Photo: SG020916-107TW

Holbeach United Services Club hosted a summer league snooker competition in memory of Anita Woodberry who passed away from cervical cancer five years ago.

