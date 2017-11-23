Sixths seal the bragging rights in inter-club clash

Bourne Deeping 6ths edged out their fifth team club-mates in a mid-table Division 6NW clash.

The sixth team have had their strongest season since being formed and started as the more confident side.

The fifths were on the defensive and did not help themselves by poor passing, lack of urgency and too often being tackled before moving the ball.

Consequently it was not too much of a surprise when the sixth team took the lead with an individual skilful goal by Mark Cox.

The fifths struggled with the sixth team who were dominant in midfield. They were playing with more urgency but the scores were levelled with a goal scored from a narrow angle by fifth team captain Davin Foston.

The second half continued in the same vein with the sixth team playing a quicker game with better anticipation and midway through the second half they went ahead after another darting run by Cox gave a chance to another forward.

The fifths continued to push for an equaliser but were too pedestrian and failed to use their wings sufficiently to look dangerous.

A further goal for the sixth team was very close when a reverse stick shot by Edwin Sarsby hit the post and no equaliser came from a late penalty corner for the fifths. This was a game where the better team on the day deservedly won.

Three second half goals secured victory for Bourne Deeping Ladies in their Division 3NW clash with Spalding 2nds on Saturday.

They were thwarted by solid Spalding defending in the opening period and then the visitors broke the take the lead.

Bounce Deeping began the second half strongly and equalised through Becky Warters from a short corner.

Izzie Oakley then put Bourne ahead from another short corner before a cracking team effort created an opening for Emily Murray to seal the win.

Bourne Deeping Ladies 2nds remain top of Division 4NW(N) after an emphatic 7-0 away success at Louth 2nds.

They had to be patient for the breakthrough after forcing seven short corners before Helena Darragh set up Sophie Brittain for the opening goal.

This opened the floodgates and Dragons doubled their advantage when keeper Kay Greenaway kicked the ball clear to defender Nadine Curtis who passed to Darragh on the wing.

Darragh set off on a strong run back down into Louth’s half before passing to Brittain once more to score.

The third goal came from a short corner just after as Millie Durrants managed to get her stick on the rebound.

Dragons continued to dominate after the break and added their fourth when Nadine Curtis found Lily Fitch who combined with player-of-the-match Darragh to set up Brittain for her hat-trick.

Cam Braid and a second goal from Durrants then sealed the win for Bourne Deeping who are still unbeaten after eight league games.

After a somewhat unlucky draw against Peterborough 4ths last week, Bourne Deeping 2nds were triumphant from their Division 3NW trip to Ely after a 3-1 success.

The game began with few chances being created by either team. Ely were the first side to really grow into the game winning a few short corners with dangerous attacks down the right hand side. However, the Dragons defence remained resilient in the face of adversity and no goals were conceded.

Late in the first half the breakthrough came through promoted 3rds captain Simon Goode.

A strong attacking move from the Dragons created a chance for Goode. The ball fell to him on the penalty spot and, with a reverse hit, the ball hit the backboard.

Captain Tavers encouraged his side to do much the same thing in the second half against a tiring 11-man Ely squad, with composure being the key concept as it has been throughout the season.

Although Bourne Deeping could not hold on to their lead for long as a blistering run from Ely’s right winger caught the away side unaware.

Another good attack from Bourne Deeping saw George, Ryan and Tavers all playing well to force a short corner.

With clear instructions from Ollie Brown, a pinpoint injection from Scott Downie and a superb drag flick from Ryan Mountney put the Dragons back in front.

A scrappy second half was to follow with many Ely attacks being snuffed out by the tenacity of Scott at left back. Furthermore, some good saves by Joe Wray in goal helped keep the away side in the game.

Embracing this Ely pressure the Dragons converted their tactics to more of a counter attacking style.

One such counter attack, initiated by brilliant skill from Robin Edlington, found the back of the net.

Edlington followed his brilliant skill by producing a solid pass toGoode who squared the ball to George Collins for an easy finish on his reverse.

The Dragons then held on resolutely for a crucial win against a very good side.

A workmanlike performance secured all three points for Bourne 3rds who had four different scorers in their 4-0 win Division 4NW win over Alford.

Rob Chorlton opened the scoring with a firm shot though the keepers legs and this was followed in the second half by a bullet like shot from Andrew Vartan that the keeper had no chance with.

The third was a good finish from birthday boy Callum Howitt,

The last was a good switch, when Ewan Howitt drove to the left corner, pulled the ball back the Stewart Dacre on the 25, the ball was squared quickly to John Meadows who then drove into the D, and put a blistering reverse stick shot past a stranded keeper.

Although Alford had some short corners and a combative tackling technique, they were held at bay by a composed defence.

An attacking formation from Bourne Deeping 4ths failed to rattle Division 4NW leaders Wisbech 2nds who ran out 5-1 winners.

The 3-4-3 formation did work well from the off as after 10 minutes Mike Bradshaw played a powerful pass into the D which Chris Mann deflected from the top of the D into the bottom corner past the scrambling goalie to shock the home side.

The 4ths continued to press, creating good chances, but Wisbech managed to equalise through good team play and then scored a second just before half-time to make it 2-1 at the break.

A good debut by Tom Day pressured Wisbech, making the game a close affair, but the hosts started to dominate and show their credentials towards the end of the game with better fitness and more honed set plays.

Wisbech scored another three goals despite man-of-the-match Lewis Steadman giving a great performance full of tackles and defending.