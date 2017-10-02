Search

SHOOTING: Maximum mark for Red in world championships

Red Gallagher
Gosberton teenager Red Gallagher came 11th out of more than 320 contestants at the World Field Target Championships.

Contestants from United Kingdom and 22 countries competed over the three-day event at the Glanusk Estate in Powys, South Wales.

Photos: Martin Caltin

Red (18), who has only been shooting for three years, achieved the only maximum mark of 50/50 on one of the most difficult of sections in the entire competition.

Commentator Martin Caltin, of Pellet on Pellet – Everything Field Target, said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that the Black Course was the hardest, it absolutely killed me, but Red managed to clear it – I’ve no idea how you do that but that has to be the clear of 2017.”