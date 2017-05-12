SAILING: Your chance to try sailing

Welland Yacht Club have an open day on Sunday.

You can try sailing and get to see Spalding from a different perspective.

New members signing up on the day will receive 20 per cent off the cost of their membership.

The open day will run between noon and 4pm in conjunction with the RYA’s Push The BoatOut campaign aimed at getting more people interested in sailing and boating.

A club spokesman said: “Hopefully the day will give people the opportunity to enjoy one of the town’s main features – the river Welland.

“Last year’s event was a great success helped somewhat by the nice weather, some bought picnics and made a day of it.

Welland Yacht Club

“We gained a couple of new family group members as well as some individuals.”