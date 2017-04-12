SAILING: Winning return for junior Joseph

The second week of the new season at Welland Yacht Club saw 13 boats taking part in the first race of the day.

In glorious sunshine and a reasonable breeze, the Morning Points series got under way with a mix of tactics for the start.

Some decided to park on the line ready for the start while others timed a run in to hit the line at speed without crossing it early.

With the gusts allowing the front-runners to pull ahead while proving challenging for the less experienced, all 13 boats finished without incident.

Result: 1 Tom Bell, 2 Andy Prior, 3 Paul Burton, 4 Ros Nickols.

The afternoon saw races one and two of the Munston Cup series with the wind having increased over the break and the fleet down to 11.

One boat retired early after the helm suffered a blow to the head from the boom.

The second lap got the better of two more after multiple capsizes.

Result: 1 Prior, 2 Bell, 3 Emma Agar, 4 Nickols.

The final race of the day also saw the welcome return of junior Joseph Twigg after missing last season due to other commitments.

By now the wind had increased further and only six boats lined up for the start.

With some impressive sailing and great turns of speed and more capsizes, the ever stronger gusts proved too much for a couple more, with only four boats making the finish line.

Result: 1 Twigg, 2 Prior, 3 Burton, 4 Neal Tack & Rebecca Slator.