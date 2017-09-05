SAILING: Trophy time for Tom

It was business as usual at Welland Yacht Club on Sunday for the Grounds Trophy regatta.

Eight boats took to the water for the first race of the day in fairly blustery conditions.

The race got under way with Paul Burton taking the lead on the water from Tom Bell and Andy Prior with Geri van Haren, Lucy Burton, Mark Holland, Niall Holland & Shelly Woolridge and Will Cook and Neal Tack following behind.

With a few getting caught out by the gusts and capsizing, it made for an eventful race.

Although Burton snr maintained his lead on the water, Bell and Prior kept close enough to take first and second after handicap – pushing him into third.

With the wind slightly increasing over the midday break, the fleet dropped to seven for the second race.

Overall winner Tom Bell

Again a couple of boats were caught by the gust or the lull between gusts, resulting in capsizes.

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Prior, 3 P Burton.

Only four boats took to the start for the final race of the day.

With the results constant throughout the day, overall victory went to Bell.

To find out more about sailing, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk