SAILING: Treble earns first series win of year

With 13 boats on the water, Sunday morning saw the third race in Welland Yacht Club’s morning points series.

With a light breeze and the odd stronger gust, the start got under way without incident.

Martin Cook managed to position himself well for the start and, although the faster phantom of Paul Burton and the two of the lasers helmed by Andy Prior and Will Cook soon pulled ahead, he kept within handicap of them.

Despite having position on the water, Burton couldn’t pull out a big enough lead and ended fourth overall.

Prior took the win with Will Cook just managing to beat his dad Martin into second.

The afternoon held the final two races of the Munson Cup series and with Tom Bell on rescue boat duties picking up series average score, it was all down the Prior to manage his results and retain his series lead.

Race action

Again with 13 boats, the start of the first of these races saw the boats of Burton and Cobb over the line early and them having to do penalty turns.

Although managing to reach the front of pack, Burton had to settle for third, with Prior taking his second win of the day, Cook clinching second and Cobb managing to climb back to fourth.

With the series secured, Prior wasn’t going to take it easy and was determined to make a clean sweep of the day’s results.

With the fleet down to 10, the start got under way without any penalties handed out.

Although Burton managed a better start and pulled out a fair lead, Prior managed to keep close enough.

The end result was close but Prior pulled off the treble with Burton taking second, Cook third and Cobb fourth.

For anyone wanting to give sailing a try for themselves, the club are holding their annual open day on Sunday, May 14, between noon and 4pm. Contact the club via email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk