SAILING: Top spot for Follington

Gail Follington won the second race of Welland Yacht Club’s Frostbite Series.

The 12-boat start line saw members of Witham Sailing Club and juniors taking part.

Two faster boats – the RS200 of Alan Cox & Roger Ackroyd and the Scorpion of Andy Prior & Tom Bell – soon started to pull out a lead over last week’s winners Paul and Lucy Burton.

They were followed by the Lasers of Ivan Hurst, Mark Holland, Alistair Mitchell and the smaller sailed radial rig Laser of Gail Follington with Andy Dobson and the juniors Emma Agar, Katie Follington, Christopher Seaborn, twins Samuel & Freya Willerton in Toppers.

As the fleet headed towards the top mark Gail Follington managed to be the lead Laser and positioned her boat to give her right of way on rounding the mark over the Burtons.

As the boats made their way back to the clubhouse, Hurst had worked his way up to fourth on the water.

Gail Follington

Among the Toppers, Agar had the lead over Seaborn, Dodson, Follington junior and the Willerton twins.

Prior & Bell managed to take the lead at the bottom mark when Cox & Ackroyd started to go the wrong way.

Positions remained the same as they headed for the top mark for the second time with Mitchell picking up two places on the run back down to the clubhouse by managing one less tack than the boats ahead of him on the up wind section.

With only six seconds between the top two once handicaps were applied, Gail Follington took the win from Paul & Lucy Burton with Hurst third and Mitchell fourth.

Frostbite Series round two

Anyone wanting to find out more sailing should email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk