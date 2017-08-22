SAILING: Tom stays in front again

Tom Bell won all three races at Welland Yacht Club on Sunday.

Six boats took to the water for the second race in the Sunday points series.

Bell managed to get clear for an early lead from Alan Cox followed by Mark Holland, the pairing of Neal Tack and Shelly Woolridge then Andy Agar followed by daughter Emma.

As the race progressed Bell, in a full rig laser, kept out of handicap reach from Cox in the smaller sailed laser radial.

They managed to keep ahead of the other full rig lasers of Holland and Agar senior – leaving Tack/Woolridge and Agar junior trying to keep close enough to improve their positions under handicap.

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Cox, 3 Holland.

Tom Bell

As the wind had picked up slightly for the afternoon, the course was lengthened with Paul Wilson joining for the afternoon points series.

There was a switch around in the double hander with Phil Robinson taking the helm and Tack as crew making it seven boats taking to the start.

Bell made the clean start from Agar senior followed by Cox, Wilson, Agar junior, Robinson/Tack and Holland.

Although this time the faster lasers worked their way to the front led by Bell, the rest of the fleet kept close enough for the handicaps to affect the result.

Preparing for the start

Bell kept his lead as Agar junior took second from Cox in third.

The final race of the day got under way with Bell taking the lead from Agar senior, Holland, Cox, Wilson, Tack/Robinson and Woolridge.

The three full rig lasers kept ahead on the water throughout the race with Cox managing to take back second under handicap.

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Cox, 3 A Agar.

Junior sessions will start again on Sunday, September 3.

Anyone wanting to find out more about sailing should email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk