SAILING: Tom’s on top form with treble

Tom Bell won all three races at Welland Yacht Club on Sunday.

With two new race series starting, 10 boats took to the water for the morning’s Sunday points race one.

Jack Follington & Shelly Woolridge (left) with Paul Wilson

A reasonable breeze made for an interesting pre-start jostling for position, only to die away as the race started for a slow first section.

Bell took the lead from Neal Tack and Phil Robinson with the rest of the fleet closely following.

As the odd gust came through, giving hope for the pace to pick up, Bell managed to pull out an unbeatable lead.

Robinson moved up to second and tried to break the handicap difference over Tack.

Tom Bell

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Robinson, 3 Tack.

In the afternoon points, Bell made the best start from Robinson, Gail Follington and Paul Wilson.

With the wind changing direction and the more experienced sailors taking full advantage of the conditions, Bell maintained the lead from start to finish with Wilson out performing his handicap and taking second on the water.

Result: 1 Bell, 2 Wilson, 3 Follington. Race two: 1 Bell, 2 Wilson, 3 Follington.

To find out more about sailing and how to get involved, email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk